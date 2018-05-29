Drama on JSE with Star results and the M&R gagging order
Star shareholders are likely to be furious when they discover how much a new compensation scheme for executives will cut dividends
Some drama can be expected on Tuesday when Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) shareholders discover how much a "cash retention scheme" to compensate its executives for parent group Steinhoff International’s share price crash will cost them.
Another showdown is looming as Murray & Roberts (M&R) reacts to a gagging order Aton got against its CEO.
"Mr Henry Laas, in his capacity as CEO of Murray & Roberts, is ordered to refrain from making any public statements regarding or concerning Aton’s offer," the German investment company said in a statement released at 5.42pm on Monday.
The gagging order on Laas was included in a ruling by the takeover regulation panel accepting Aton’s raised bid for M&R.
Last Friday, after Aton raised its offer to R17 from R15 per share along with dropping its requirement for minimum 50% acceptance, the target company issued a statement, saying: "The independent board notes that the increased offer price is still below the low end of the independent board’s fair value range of R20-R22 per Murray & Roberts share."
Star’s share price fell as much as 9% to R16.33 on Monday morning as the market reacted to a trading statement released after 5pm on Friday, saying it expected to report on Tuesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) halved following a decision to divert profit to senior management.
"Given the decline of the Steinhoff share price, the Steinhoff scheme no longer adequately addresses the need to retain, motivate and reward employees of the group who are able to influence the performance on a basis which aligns the interests of such employees with that of Star and its shareholders," Star said in Friday’s statement.
After the market closed on Monday, Star released changed figures from its pre-listing statement "prepared for illustrative purposes only".
A number of property companies are scheduled to release results on Tuesday, including Acsion, Adrenna and Delta.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release March’s tourism and migration figures at 9am.
