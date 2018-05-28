Market data - May 28 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
There is a move to block the re-appointment of ACSA chief Bongani Maseko, and Woolworths refuses to give up on David Jones
The University of Johannesburg rose nearly 150 positions from its debut ranking a year ago, in the 2018-19 edition of the Center for World University Rankings
The ANC meeting recommended the inclusion of expropriation without compensation in the Expropriation Bill, writes Genevieve Quintal
The family-owned logistics hub for the offshore oil industry backs restructuring at the Nigerian Stock Exchange
The global ratings agency weighs in on land reform without compensation debate and credits Cyril Ramaphosa for changes
The automotive industry accounts for about 7% of GDP with BMW, VW and Nissan all putting money into the country — but the government’s plans may be over-ambitious
Any moves to change the law could destabilise the British government by antagonising the conservative Irish DUP — which May depends on for her parliamentary majority
Kolisi will become the first black African to captain the Springboks when they host England in three Tests in June
The EC has won the power to fine car makers up to €30,000 per faulty car and order recalls, as part of more centralised market oversight
