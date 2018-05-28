Gold prices continue falling as odds improve of a Trump-Kim meeting

London — Gold prices fell on Monday for a second session after US President Donald Trump revived the hope that he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June, lowering political tension and demand for gold as a safe-haven investment.

Trump last week pulled out of the June 12 summit, pushing gold above $1,300/oz, but then reversed his decision and said on Sunday that a US team had arrived in North Korea to prepare.

"It looks like there is some chance of a meeting between the US and North Korean leaders that would lower geopolitical risks and lessen the appeal of gold," said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma. Gold is traditionally used as a safe place to store assets during times of uncertainty. Spot gold slipped by 0.3% to $1,297.85 an ounce by 10.19am GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery were down 0.5% at $1,297.30.