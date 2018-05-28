European stocks lose momentum on concerns of early Italian elections

London — European stocks gave up early gains and bond yields recovered from lows as early elections loomed in Italy after the anti-establishment 5-Star and League parties abandoned plans to form a government.

European stocks were a mixed bag, after Asian shares mostly gained on signs the US and North Korea were still working towards holding a summit.

Early in the European session, the euro, Italy’s government debt and its FTSE MIB stock index all rose in opening trades. But those gains quickly dissipated.

European stocks were trading flat on the day and Italian bond yields were up 3 basis points on concern new elections would turn into a debate on euro membership.

"We doubt this rally in markets has legs as what this means is that the next election in Italy becomes a referendum vote on euro membership," said Frederik Ducrozet, senior European economist at Pictet Wealth Management.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is expected to ask former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli on Monday to head a stopgap government. An official said he would be meeting Cottarelli at 11.30am (9.30am GMT) on Monday.

His refusal to accept as economy minister Paolo Savona, who had threatened to pull Italy out of the euro, forced the 5-Star and the League to abandon efforts to form a government.