Markets

Turkey’s decision to raise rates leads to improvement in SA’s bonds

24 May 2018 - 10:15 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African government bonds were stronger on Thursday morning, benefiting from overnight gains in the rand, following a move by the Turkish central bank to raise its lending rate 3% to 16.5%.

"What a difference an emergency hike of 300 basis points in Turkey does to the market. This interest-rate hike was the desperate measure that the Turkish central bank resorted to curb the rampant inflation that’s currently causing a bit of havoc in Turkey," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

Markets were also digesting US Federal Reserve minutes, with the world’s most influential central bank signalling that it would raise interest rates in June, with two more increases pencilled in for 2018.

Local focus remains on the Reserve Bank, which will announce its latest stance on monetary policy at about 3pm.

Why economists expect a steady repo rate for 2018

‘The Bank will play it on the safe side given the risks’
Economy
6 hours ago

No change in rates is expected, but analysts expect the tone from the Bank to turn hawkish, due to recent rand weakness.

At 10am, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.45% from 8.50% and the R207 at 7.215% from 7.270%. The rand was at R12.4305 to the dollar from R12.4509.

The US 10-year treasury was at 3.0036% from 3.0625%.

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

Gold extends gains as Fed minutes push dollar down

The metal is also attracting some safe-haven interest, with Donald Trump stirring uncertainty about Chinese trade talks and a North Korean summit
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil falls on possibility that Opec will ease output cut

Brent edges lower amid concern that the producer cartel will increase output, but geopolitical risks are expected to keep prices near multi-year highs
Markets
1 day ago

US probe of vehicle imports knocks Asian bourses

Japan bore the brunt, with the Nikkei down 1.2%, while Trump’s comments on US talks with China and North Korea are compounding investors’ ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Feast of JSE results from Tiger and Famous Brands

How badly listeriosis has hit Tiger Brands, how much Famous Brands’s foray into the UK has cost it, and Mediclinic’s progress at turning around its ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Market data - May 23 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Feast of JSE results from Tiger and Famous Brands
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slumps in risk-off trade, with ...
Markets
3.
JSE loses out on global risk-off sentiment with ...
Markets
4.
World stocks sell off on concern US-China trade ...
Markets
5.
Gold extends gains as Fed minutes push dollar down
Markets

Related Articles

Why economists expect a steady repo rate for 2018
Economy

Gold extends gains as Fed minutes push dollar down
Markets

Oil prices fall on talk that Opec could step up production
Markets

US probe of vehicle imports knocks Asian bourses
Markets

Feast of JSE results from Tiger and Famous Brands
Markets

Market data - May 23 2018
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.