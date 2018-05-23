Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — PSG Group

23 May 2018 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose PSG Group as his stock pick of the day.

He said the company’s net asset value (NAV) discount was back to 13%-14%, which was high.

“Some of the other underlined subsidiaries — Capitec and Energy Partners, which is not listed, and Curro Stadio have also come off a lot, so this pick is starting to look good,” he said.

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about PSG Group, his stock pick of the day

