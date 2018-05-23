Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — PSG Group
23 May 2018 - 08:56
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose PSG Group as his stock pick of the day.
He said the company’s net asset value (NAV) discount was back to 13%-14%, which was high.
“Some of the other underlined subsidiaries — Capitec and Energy Partners, which is not listed, and Curro Stadio have also come off a lot, so this pick is starting to look good,” he said.
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about PSG Group, his stock pick of the day
Please sign in or register to comment.