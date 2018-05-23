Rand slides again amid volatile global markets

The rand was a lot weaker on Wednesday morning, hobbled by a pick-up in the dollar against a basket of currencies, save for the yen.

The Turkish lira plumbed record lows to the greenback, stretching its recent run of declines, which reflected negatively on broad emerging-market assets.

The rand’s weakness coincided with local consumer inflation, which reaffirmed economists’ view that prices may have hit a low point in the cycle.

Though coming in slightly below consensus, inflation nonetheless pushed up to an annul rate of 4.5% in April, from a seven-year low of 3.8% in March.

Several factors would have conspired to push up prices in April, including the effects of high fuel prices and value added tax (VAT).