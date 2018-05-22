Markets

Market data - May 21 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

22 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand reacts badly to Cyril Ramaphosa’s land talk, ...
Markets
2.
Foreigners ditch R20bn worth of SA bonds and ...
Markets
3.
JSE closes flat in thin trade as ANC land ...
Markets
4.
Rand hovers at multimonth low as dollar remains ...
Markets
5.
Speed of rand’s decline surprises analysts as ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.