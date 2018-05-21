Rand hovers at multimonth low as dollar remains resurgent

The rand continued to hover at a five-month low against the dollar on Monday afternoon, in range-bound trade, as investors eye risk events this week.

News at the weekend that the US trade conflict with China "was on hold", has put even more buoyancy in the greenback, keeping emerging-markets under pressure.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.8195 to the dollar from R12.7755, at R15.0844 to the euro from R15.0363 and R17.2106 to the pound from R17.2044

The euro was at $1.1768, from $1.1773.

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve may start normalising monetary policy at a faster pace than that of the European Central Bank, has recently bolstered the greenback.