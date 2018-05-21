Market data - May 18 2018

Dollar strength is creating difficulty for central banks, with some raising rates to defend their currencies — but the Reserve Bank is still expected to keep SA rates on hold
Good intentions may excuse the initial decision, regardless of how foolish it was, but then to spend years ignoring a growing body of evidence showing the harm?
‘The security cluster has been instructed by the president to solve all high-profile cases and KwaZulu-Natal political killings’
A disgruntled group plans to ask the courts set aside the provincial elective conference
An unfavourable maize procurement contract is no longer a drag on profit, and the group posted a 30% jump in first-half headline earnings per share
S&P Global is expected to release its mid-year sovereign credit-rating review of SA on Friday, writes Sunita Menon
So far, the programme has helped 102 black industrialists, with plans to expand it to 100 more in ‘pioneers, catch-up and infant-stage’ categories
Opposition candidates who broke the boycott to run against him are refusing to recognise the outcome of a poll they say was riddled with irregularities
SA rugby has a far wider problem and we should stop ignoring that, writes David Isaacson
Film tourism is an all-year, all-weather attraction, writes Eugene Yiga
