Rand skids to five-month low to the dollar, within striking distance of R13/$

The rand skidded to a five-month low on Friday afternoon, putting it on track for its worst weekly performance against the dollar since October, igniting inflation concerns.

The local currency weakened to within striking distance of R13 to the dollar, as the latter flexed its muscle against a basket of currencies, both in emerging and developed markets.

The relentless strength in the greenback prompted Indonesia’s central bank to increase interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, to stem the slide in the rupiah.

Indonesia joined Turkey and Argentina, which recently tightened their monetary policies, but the efforts have had little effect on their currencies, which declined markedly this week.

The South African Reserve Bank is expected to hold fire on rates when its monetary policy committee meets next week, but is likely to flag the global developments and their possible effect on the inflation outlook.

The rand has weakened materially since the last monetary policy committee meeting in March, where rates were cut by 25 basis points, with governor Lesetja Kganyago uncharacteristically labelling the rand "overvalued".

Capital Economics senior emerging-markets economist William Jackson said in an e-mailed note that the current sell-off was unlikely to lead to broader tightening of financial conditions in emerging markets.

This excluded Turkey and Argentina, which were reeling from their own domestic economic challenges, including higher current accounts, higher inflation and high foreign currency debts, which Jackson said made them vulnerable to a stronger dollar.

"Our 2018 outlook has been, and remains, that global liquidity will tighten, that the dollar will rally, and that the carry trade will unwind," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts Neels Heyneke and Mehul Daya wrote.

"As has been evident over the last few weeks, when currencies move they do not take many passengers with them — these trends usually happen extremely fast." US government bond yields rose significantly this week, implying that rates could increase at a faster rate than the market was positioned for.

Faster increases in interest rates in the US could detract from the so-called carry appeal, where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

At 3.29pm, the rand was at R12.7898 to the dollar from R12.5994, R15.0388 to the euro from R14.8615 and R17.2178 to the pound from R17.0312.

The euro was at $1.1759, from $1.1795.