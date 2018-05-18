Oil stands firm but below its recent three-and-a-half-year highs

Singapore — Oil prices held firm on Friday on strong demand, Opec-led supply cuts and looming US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran.

But markets remained below multi-year highs from the previous day as surging output from the US is expected to offset at least some of the shortfalls.

Brent crude futures were at $79.57 a barrel at 3.10am GMT, up 27c, or 0.3% from their last close.

Brent broke through $80 for the first time since November 2014 on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.62 a barrel, up 13c, or 0.2%, from their last settlement.

Crude prices have received broad support from voluntary supply cuts led by oil cartel Opec aimed at tightening the market.

"Global inventories are approaching long-run averages, suggesting that the co-ordinated Opec-non-Opec supply cuts have been successful," said Jack Allardyce, oil and gas research analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.