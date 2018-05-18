Gold dips again as dollar draws strength from soaring US Treasury yields

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged down on Friday to near their lowest levels this year, pressured by a firm dollar amid surging US Treasury yields.

Spot gold was down about 0.1% at $1,289.16 an ounce at 2.53am GMT, after hitting its lowest since December 27 in the previous session, at $1,285.41.

The metal was heading for its biggest weekly decline since early December.

US gold futures for June delivery were 0.1% lower at $1,288.30 an ounce.

The dollar hovered near a five-month peak against a basket of currencies on Friday thanks to the benchmark US Treasury yield topping a seven-year high.

"The 10-year US yields put the dollar on a firm foot and put pressure on metals and gold," said a Hong Kong-based trader, adding that some "risk-on" sentiment in markets today was also adding pressure.