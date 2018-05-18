Global markets calmer as they approach the end of a roller-coaster week
Traders are wondering, though, whether the calm will last, with ructions in Italian politics, US-China trade talks, and fallout from Trump dumping the Iranian nuclear deal
London — Calm returned to world markets on Friday, after a roller-coaster week in which oil broke $80 a barrel, government borrowing costs jumped and emerging markets were battered by a pumped-up dollar.
Traders were wondering whether it would all flare up again, with Italian politics unsettled, the US and China locked in trade talks and President Donald Trump’s decision to dump the Iran nuclear deal still causing fallout.
European stocks were 0.3% lower, but with the euro near a five-month low following the dollar’s surge and oil shares gleeful about its rapid rise, the region was heading for an eighth straight week of gains.
Slowing Japanese core consumer price growth, which kept the Bank of Japan’s elusive 2% target well out of reach, prompted the dollar to hit a four-month high of ¥111, though it had stalled elsewhere.
Italian government bonds continued their struggles too. They have suffered their biggest sell-off in more than a year this week over plans being floated by a proposed new anti-establishment coalition government.
One policy includes issuing more short-term debt to pay companies owed money by the state, the economics chief of the one of the coalition parties, the far-right League, said on Friday.
"We don’t have an agreement on a government at this point, but the market remains worried," Société Générale strategist Alvin Tan said, pointing to this week’s fall in euro against the traditionally safe Swiss franc.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies steadied at 93.471 having risen to a five-month peak of 93.632.
The index has gained about 1% this week, buoyed by the surge in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year US Treasury note yield scoring a seven-year peak of 3.128%. Euro traders nudged the shared currency back above $1.1805, but it has fallen nearly 1.2% this week, largely pressured by the Italian uncertainty.
It is also heading for its fifth successive weekly drop versus the dollar, which would be a first for the shared currency since 2015.
Submerging markets
Elsewhere the two other macro spotlights were the hot oil markets, after Brent crude broke up through $80 a barrel on Thursday, and the strain on emerging economy currencies.
The Turkish lira was holding up a bit better, having fallen to a record low this week, the Brazilian real plumbed a two-year low, while Mexico’s peso has shed more than 5% this month.
That latter continues to hit by negotiations to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), which governs Mexico’s trade with the US.
"The Nafta countries are nowhere near close to a deal," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said, pointing to "gaping differences" on a host of issues, including intellectual property, agricultural access, labour and energy.
A retreat by Indonesia’s rupiah to a two-and-a-half-year low prompted the central bank to tighten monetary policy on Thursday for the first time since 2014 to support the currency. It slipped again on Friday.
"Perhaps the most unnerving aspect of the recent rupiah weakness has been the sheer speed in which the currency markets have turned against some emerging market countries," wrote Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies.
"However, policy credibility is the most important tool and the fact that the Indonesian central bank has begun to tighten ought to alleviate some of the forex pressures."
In commodities, Brent crude oil futures were 16c higher at $79.46 a barrel, after rising to $80.50 on Thursday, their highest since November 2014.
Brent has risen 3% this week and is headed for a sixth week of gains.
A rapid slide in oil supply from Venezuela, concern that US sanctions will disrupt exports from Iran, and falling global inventories have all combined to push oil prices up by nearly 20% in 2018.
Gold, meanwhile, has had its worst week since early December, having dropped more than 2%.
Reuters
