Asian stocks steady amid caution over US-China trade talks

But helping ease some of the tension, Beijing had offered Trump a package of proposed purchases of US goods and other measures aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with China by about $200bn a year, US officials familiar with the proposal said.

A second round of talks between senior Trump administration officials and their Chinese counterparts started on Thursday, focused on cutting China’s US trade surplus and improving intellectual property protections.

"President Trump does not do the actual trade negotiations, which are done by officials from both sides," said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

"China should be well accustomed to Trump’s ways by now. Judging from how the talks are proceeding so far, there is a greater chance of the negotiations ending in some sort of a compromise instead of falling through, and such an outcome would bode well for risk sentiment," he said.

In currencies, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was steady at 93.471 after rising to a five-month peak of 93.632 on Thursday.

The index has gained about 1% this week, buoyed by the surge in US treasury yields, with the 10-year US treasury note yield hitting a seven-year peak of 3.128%. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.1805, but not far off a five-month trough of $1.1763 brushed on Wednesday. The currency has fallen nearly 1.2% this week, largely pressured by Italian political uncertainty.

Reports this week that Italian populist parties likely to form the country’s next government may ask the European Central Bank (ECB) for debt forgiveness have raised concerns about Italy abandoning fiscal discipline.