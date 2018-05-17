Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Pioneer Foods

17 May 2018 - 09:53 Business Day TV
One of Pioneer's manufacturing operation. Picture: TMG
One of Pioneer's manufacturing operation. Picture: TMG

Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities chose Pioneer Foods as his stock pick of the day.

Just more than two years ago, Pioneer Foods was trading at around R200 a share, it is now sitting on R109.50, although it went up sharply on Wednesday after the Competition Commission agreed that Pioneer could take over Heinz’s South African operations.

Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities talks to Business Day TV about Pioneer Foods, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Tribunal delays decision on Pioneer Foods’ proposed deal with Kraft Heinz

The Competition Commission had recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the deal if Pioneer vows not to cut more than 27 jobs
Companies
7 days ago

'Private label' stands up to the big brands

Retailers order up more goods with their own, or no, branding
Business
11 days ago

Commission wants bolt-on conditions to protect jobs in Heinz-Pioneer merger

The Competition Commission warns that the proposed transaction will hurt employment
Companies
21 days ago

Consumer-goods manufacturer Libstar aims to raise R1.5bn

The company plans to list on the JSE on May 9
Companies
22 days ago

Think carefully, Jooste told dissenting Lodestone investor

Mayfair is trying to sell Lodestone but the founders of its three underlying companies are in court to stop the sale
Companies
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Banking on Investec to lift JSE
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Naspers, while gold and ...
Markets
3.
ANALYSIS: Rand shows global issues eclipse local ...
Markets
4.
JSE gains as Naspers rockets after Tencent ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms as relative calm returns to markets
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.