Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Pioneer Foods
17 May 2018 - 09:53
Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities chose Pioneer Foods as his stock pick of the day.
Just more than two years ago, Pioneer Foods was trading at around R200 a share, it is now sitting on R109.50, although it went up sharply on Wednesday after the Competition Commission agreed that Pioneer could take over Heinz’s South African operations.
Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities talks to Business Day TV about Pioneer Foods, his stock pick of the day
