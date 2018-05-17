Oil nears $80 as US summer driving season approaches

Singapore — Oil prices firmed on Thursday, with Brent crude creeping ever closer to $80 a barrel, a level it has not seen since November 2014, as supplies tighten while demand remains strong.

Brent crude futures were at $79.36 a barrel at 4.51am GMT, up 8c from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.71 a barrel, up 22c or 0.3% from their last settlement.

ANZ bank said on Thursday that Brent was "now threatening to break through $80 a barrel … (as) geopolitical risks continue to support prices, (and) an unexpected fall in inventories in the US got investors excited yesterday".

US crude inventories dropped by 1.4-million barrels in the week to May 11, to 432.34-million barrels.

ANZ said the falling US inventories were "raising concern [about] tight markets heading into the US driving season", during which demand typically rises.