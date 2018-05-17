Markets

Market data - May 16 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

17 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Naspers, while gold and ...
Markets
2.
JSE gains as Naspers rockets after Tencent ...
Markets
3.
ANALYSIS: Rand shows global issues eclipse local ...
Markets
4.
The dollar hits a five-month high but Italian ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms as relative calm returns to markets
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.