JSE weakens on profit taking at Naspers

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday as Naspers dropped on profit taking, with miners marginally higher led by Anglo American.

Trading was cautious as US bond yields rose further, with banks and retailers losing ground on a stable rand at about R12.4428 to the dollar.

Naspers jumped 5% on Wednesday after Chinese internet company Tencent surprised with its first-quarter results. Tencent, of which Naspers owns 31.2%, rocketed nearly 5% in delayed trade on Thursday in mixed Asian markets.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.53% but the Hang Seng lost 0.26%.

The Dow closed 0.25% up on Wednesday on positive economic data released on the day. Industrial production growth in the US remained unchanged at a monthly 0.7% in April, but was better than the consensus of 0.6%.

"US economic activity will probably continue to expand this year, but in the face of benign wage and price pressures, the Fed was unlikely to hike interest rates more than two more times this year," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Brent crude rose 0.17% to $79.40 a barrel.

At 10am the all share was 0.67% lower at 58,231.20 points and the top 40 lost 0.71%. Banks lost 1.48%, financials 1.06%, industrials 0.93% and food and drug retailers 0.90%.

Resources added 0.41%.

Anglo American rose 1.52% to R322.

Remgro lost 0.67% to R213.07.

Sibanye-Stillwater rose 1.39% to R8.78 and Lonmin 2.18% to R8.43.

Investec shed 3.38% to R92.74 after reporting that annual profits in 2018 rose 5.6% to £701m.

Shoprite was down 0.85% to R237.75.

Nepi Rockcastle lost 1.81% to R124.47, extending losses for the week so far to 5.4%.

Naspers was down 1.81% to R3,200.89.

Famous Brands dived 3.23% to R103.26. It said in a trading update that headline earnings per share for the year to end-March were expected to fall between 5% and 24%.