Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest
16 May 2018 - 08:46
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.
He said that volatile markets could mean that some African counters are sold off in risk-off trade, so Bidvest, for example, “could get sold down quite nicely and it would be an opportunity to pick something up there”.
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Bidvest, his stock pick of the day
