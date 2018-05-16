WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest

Markets

Robert Towell from  Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.

He said that volatile markets could mean that some African counters are sold off in risk-off trade, so Bidvest, for example, “could get sold down quite nicely and it would be an opportunity to pick something up there”.

