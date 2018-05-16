Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Naspers, while gold and platinum stocks retreat

16 May 2018 - 18:59 Maarten Mittner
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday on a sterling performance from Naspers, while platinum and gold stocks dropped on weaker metal prices and a stronger rand.

Brent crude was largely unchanged at $78 a barrel.

US stocks struggled for direction with fresh worries over North Korea appearing to weigh on sentiment, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Pyongyang had signaled its leader, Kim Jong-un, might pull out of next month’s summit with US President Donald Trump if the US insists on de-nuclearisation for the isolated nation.

The equity market has scored significant gains so far this month, but suffered a sizable drop on Tuesday as the Dow halted an eight-session winning streak, the newswire said. Despite this, the stock market seemed to have turned a corner this month, overcoming some concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, trade fights and geopolitical tension.

The all share closed 1.26% higher at 58,621.80 points and the top 40 added 1.51%. Industrials rose 2.02%, banks 1.55%, resources and general retailers both 0.77%, and food and drug retailers 0.69%. The gold index shed 2.35%, platinum 2.06% and property 0.43%.

Naspers rocketed more than 6% at one stage, even though Tencent closed a little lower on the Hang Seng, ahead of the release of its results. Naspers owns 31.2% of Tencent, and the latter remains the main component of Naspers’s market cap. It accounts for about 80% of Naspers’s overall profits.

Sibanye-Stillwater shed 2.48% to R8.66. Anglo American Platinum dropped 1.49% to R360 and Lonmin 3.4% to R8.25. Nepi Rockcastle lost 2.75% to R126.76.

Mondi Plc rose 1.69% to R346. Wednesday’s trading update did not provide earnings guidance, but said its underlying operating profit for the three months to end-March grew 15% to €295m from the previous comparable period.

Aspen Healthcare jumped 4.54% to R265.

In an unusual move, the rand firmed along with dollar, and was at R12.4433 from R12.5662 soon after the JSE’s close. The euro was at $1.1786 from $1.1838, the best intra-day performance by the greenback against the bloc’s currency so far this year.

Local bonds edged firmer, with the R186 bid at 8.46% from 8.475%. The US 10-year treasury was at 3.0862% from 3.0751%.

On Tuesday, Treasury successfully placed $2bn worth of notes in international markets, maturing in 2030 and 2048. The transaction was more than 1.7 times over-subscribed in aggregate.

The top 40 Alsi futures index rose 1.42% to 52,450 points. The number of contracts traded was 25,127 from Tuesday’s 21,930.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE faces headwinds from Japanese contraction
Markets
2.
JSE opens lower in mixed trade as market awaits ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WATCH: Banks lose nearly R50bn in market ...
Markets
4.
Weaker rand drags stocks
Markets
5.
Oil dips amid signs of ample supply
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.