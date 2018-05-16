Gold steadies on surge in the dollar and higher US bond yields

London — Gold steadied on Wednesday after a surge in the dollar and US bond yields in the previous session had pushed prices down 1.7% to their lowest this year.

Tuesday’s fall was the biggest since November 2016. Gold crashed below its technically important 200-day moving average and the psychologically significant $1,300 mark to $1,288.31, the weakest since December 28.

"Rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar were factors behind gold’s decline below the $1,300 level, said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma. "The slight pick up [on Wednesday] suggests there might have been some opportunistic buying on the part of investors."

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,290.86 an ounce at 11.04am GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery were flat at $1,290.30.