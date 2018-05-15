WATCH: Stock pick — Datatec

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Datatec as his stock pick of the day.

He said his choice was based on an article written by Keith McLachlan from SmallCaps.co.za. “The recent Datatec trading update that came out on the 10th of May was very negative after they sold off a portion of Westcon and paid a special dividend, but there is also a feeling that Datatec is kitchen sinking their results — carrying the costs while the sales go through — which puts pressure on their numbers and lowers the share price, and that’s according to McLachlan’s article,” said Booysen.