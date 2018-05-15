Rand slips more than 25c against a resurgent dollar

The rand came under pressure on Tuesday afternoon, slipping past R12.50 to the dollar, amid supportive US economic data and rising energy prices.

The dollar rose after US retail sales for April exceeded market expectations slightly, while rising tension in the Middle East has seen the price of Brent crude climb past $79 a barrel.

US retail sales rose 0.3% in April compared to the prior month, as expected, but the release noted upward revisions for February and March.

Local factors are taking a back seat to international developments, notably fears that global central banks will move to normalise monetary policy at a more aggressive pace, partly due to higher inflation.

"Looking at the global backdrop in the longer term, we expect the US dollar to gain some strength, but it will be very susceptible in the short term to inflation and or Fed speculation, as this will inject volatility into the market," TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha said.

The rand’s weakness against the dollar came amid a softer euro to the dollar, despite hawkish comments by a European Central Bank policy maker overnight.

Among the rand’s emerging-market peers, the Turkish lira was under the most pressure earlier, although the rand outpaced that currency’s losses shortly after the release of US retail sales data.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave an interview on Monday in which he said he wanted to tighten his grip on the Turkish economy. Erdogan, who is facing re-election in 2019, has said there may be a need for the state to intervene in monetary policy.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.5843 to the dollar from R12.3287, R14.9088 to the euro from R14.7045 and at R16.9669 to the pound from R16.7127.

The euro was at $1.1846, from $1.1927.