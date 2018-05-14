JSE opens weaker as company results fail to inspire market

The JSE opened weaker on Monday morning as a number of mixed company results failed to inspire overall market confidence.

Banks and retailers were lower amid some profit taking on a firmer rand, while resources and property stocks opened higher. Naspers opened lower.

The rand was at R12.2105 to the dollar from R12.2617. The euro firmed to $1.1981 from $1.1943. Commodity prices recovered on the weaker dollar.

Asian markets were higher after the Dow closed 0.37% up on Friday.The Nikkei 225 rose 0.47% and the Hang Seng 1.22%.

"US markets rallied to two-month highs amid optimism over this week’s trade negotiations with China," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

At 10.05am the all share was 0.11% lower at 58,359.60 points and the top 40 had lost 0.14%. The gold index shed 0.89%, banks 0.68% and general retailers 0.65%. Property added 0.36% and resources 0.31%.

British American Tobacco shed 1.19% to R633.95.

Sibanye-Stillwater rose 2.03% to R9.06, but AngloGold Ashanti slipped 1.66% to R110.13.

Beleagured platinum producer Lonmin rose 3.23% to R8.30 after its quarterly production update surprised to the upside, with the operating loss narrowing to $32m from $181m in the prior period. Revenue of $561m was up 15.4%, driven by a 26.7% increase in the dollar basket price.

Steinhoff International was down 1.88% to R1.57 and Shoprite 0.48% to R241.50.

Construction and property group Calgro M3 rose 0.29% to R14.04. Core headline earnings for the year ended February increased 6.97%, but headline earnings plunged 32.28%.

Residential property group Balwin slipped 0.17% to R6 after it cut its final dividend by almost a third. Revenue fell 9% from a year earlier in the year to end-February 2018, to R2.5m from R2.7m, while net profit fell a steeper 26%.

Vodacom was 2.57% lower at R152.97. Costs involved at Kenyan mobile operator Safaricom resulted in a lower dividend for the interim period.

Poultry producer Astral Group was 0.32% higher at R309. Revenue for the six months to end-March rose a pedestrian 15%, but operating profit rocketed from R212m to R1.044bn.

Naspers dropped 0.33% to R3,188.68.

Netcare shed 1.01% to R29.45 after reporting a 8.1% increase in normalised group ebitda (earnings before tax, interest and depreciation) to R2.080bn for the six months to end-March.

Increased profit numbers at Sappi for the second quarter of the present financial year saw the share jump 2.48% to R82.66. Profit for the period amounted to $102m from $88m in the second quarter of 2017.