Global stocks enjoy Donald Trump’s pledge to assist China’s ZTE

"This is perhaps a little reminder, which is being relatively well-received by markets over the last 24 hours that [with] the US administration there is a strong degree of unpredictability compared to prior regimes," George said.

The US has said it will lift sanctions on Pyongyang if North Korea agrees to completely dismantle its nuclear weapons programme.

Stocks in Asia were also upbeat. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei also tacked on 0.5%.

Chinese shares came off the day’s highs but were still higher after Trump’s comments on ZTE, which JP Morgan analysts said was "a significant positive". Shanghai’s SSE Composite index rose 0.3% while the blue-chip rallied 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 1.4%.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Malaysian ringgit recovered losses after sliding 1% to a four-month trough against the dollar in the first onshore trade since a shock election upset last week. Malaysian stocks sank as much as 2.7% at one point but were last up 1.5%.

Veteran Mahathir Mohamad came out of political retirement to lead the opposition Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) to a stunning victory defeating prime minister Najib Razak, a former protege he had accused of corruption.

Some investors were concerned that populist promises such as repealing an unpopular goods and services tax and restoring a petrol subsidy could undermine the country’s finances.

But some analysts believe Mahathir’s proposals could be positive for the economy.

"The repeal of GST [goods and services tax], while only marginally negative for the fiscal deficit, will be a boon for consumers, who have been upset that they bear the burden of poor fiscal management and came out to vote against the establishment," said Trinh Nguyen, senior economist at Natixis.

Oil and iran

While tension in the Korean peninsula have eased, US plans to reintroduce sanctions against Iran have stoked anxiety in the Middle East.

Iran pumps about 4% of the world’s oil, and the latest development has sent oil prices near multiyear highs.

Citi analyst Mark Schofield said rising oil prices risk causing "stagflation", which could create a particularly "hostile environment" for risk assets.

On Monday, US crude slipped to $70.33 a barrel and Brent was down at $76.70 as a relentless rise in US drilling activity pointed to increased output.

The US threatened on Sunday to impose sanctions on European companies that do business with Iran, as the remaining participants in the Iran nuclear accord stiffened their resolve to keep that agreement operational.

In currencies, the dollar dipped 0.2% to 92.40 against a basket of major currencies and was set for its fourth straight day of losses.

Against the Japanese yen, it ticked down to ¥109.52 per dollar, remaining largely in a holding pattern since late April.

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1974 following two consecutive sessions of gains as Italy’s anti-establishment parties looked likely to form the next government.

Last week, the Bank of England (BoE) held rates steady and New Zealand’s central bank said the official cash rate would remain at historic lows of 1.75% for "some time". That leaves the Fed as the only major central bank in the world committed to rate increases although recent data showing moderate inflation reading has cast doubt over the pace of any hikes.

The US 10-year treasury yield was slightly higher at 2.9805%. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,320.01 an ounce, after eking out a small weekly gain last week.

