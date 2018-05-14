Busy Monday for JSE watchers

A flood of results is scheduled for release on Monday, including Vodacom, Sappi, Netcare, Astral Foods, Lonmin and residential property developers Balwin and Calgro M3.

The rand looked set for its fourth trading day of strengthening on Monday morning, with an exchange rate of R12.27 to the dollar, R14.67 to the euro and R16.64 to the pound.

Asian markets where buoyant, with Naspers’s 31%-owned Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent up 1.17% to HK$413.60, helping the Hang Seng index gain 1.28%.

In Sydney, BHP was up 1.81% to A$33.76, helping the ASX 200 index gain 0.27%.

Vodacom has not issued a trading statement for the year to end-March, as would be required if its earnings differed by more than 20% from the previous financial year.

Netcare warned shareholders on May 9 that it expected to report on Monday and interim headline loss per share for the six months to end-March due to costs of its decision to exit the UK market.

Netcare said it expected a drop of up to 139.6c from the matching period’s interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 107.4c, implying a headline loss per share of about 32c.

Astral Foods said on May 2 that it expected to report on Monday that its interim HEPS for the six months to end-March increased nearly fivefold from the matching period’s R3.56.

The poultry group said the jump in profit was "attributable to continued favourable trading conditions and good farming performances to end-March 2018. It can also be confirmed that no losses were incurred as a result of the impact of avian influenza or listeriosis during this six months reporting period."

Balwin Properties said on February 28 that it expected to report on Monday a drop in HEPS for the year to end-February of up to 28%.

"Balwin has experienced delays in obtaining town planning and local authority approvals for the commencement of construction of certain new developments around the country," it said in its trading statement.

"These delays have affected a total of 696 apartments. Had these apartments been completed, we would have achieved a slight increase in our results from the prior year."

Another housing developer, Calgro M3, said on May 4 that it expected to report on Monday that its HEPS for the year to end-February fell by up to 34%.

Calgro said the drop was due to it creating a real estate investment trust (Reit) joint venture with African Housing Company.