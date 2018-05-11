WATCH: Stock picks — Nutrien and Barclays Africa

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Nutrien as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Barclays Africa.

Nutrien is a Canadian listed company that was formed in 2018 when PotashCorp and Agrium officially merged.

“Their numbers show $500m annually in synergies and in the first quarter they already unlocked around $150m, which is a pretty good run rate. Since the merger, they had to sell some of their assets.… SQM will yield around $5bn in cash, which they will use to buy back shares,” said Combrinck.

Körner said it was “really difficult to find value in the local market”.

“[Barclays Africa’s] December consensus figures are just under R20 (around R19.50) and if you put that on a 10 multiple, you have a target price of R195, which is quite conservative. This share will most probably also pay you a dividend yield of 6.4%, even though key management took sabbaticals, which is off concern, but the company should be given the benefit of the doubt,” he said.