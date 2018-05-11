Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Nutrien and Barclays Africa

11 May 2018 - 11:16 Business Day TV
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Nutrien as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Barclays Africa.

Nutrien is a Canadian listed company that was formed in 2018 when PotashCorp and Agrium officially merged.

“Their numbers show $500m annually in synergies and in the first quarter they already unlocked around $150m, which is a pretty good run rate. Since the merger, they had to sell some of their assets.… SQM will yield around $5bn in cash, which they will use to buy back shares,” said Combrinck.

Körner said it was “really difficult to find value in the local market”.

“[Barclays Africa’s] December consensus figures are just under R20 (around R19.50) and if you put that on a 10 multiple, you have a target price of R195, which is quite conservative. This share will most probably also pay you a dividend yield of 6.4%, even though key management took sabbaticals, which is off concern, but the company should be given the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talks to Business Day TV about Nutrien and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective discusses Barclays Africa

Kore Potash advances Congo appraisal

The Australian company, listed in SA and on London’s Alternative Investment Market, needs to raise more than $1.8bn
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: How Kore Potash plans to make it work in the Congo

Kore Potash chairman David Hathorn talks to Business Day TV about the company’s listing and its plans for the future
Companies
1 month ago

Potash producer seeks local funds

Australian company Kore’s secondary listing on JSE to finance part of project to mine the fertiliser compound in Congo Republic
Companies
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Who to save if KPMG sinks...

The problem isn’t just the loss of clients — it’s also the flood of skilled staff leaving
Opinion
1 day ago

Bonds firm on stronger rand as US inflation comes in as expected

Local bonds were also supported by a decision from the Bank of England to keep rates unchanged, as had been priced into developed markets
Markets
20 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Red flag for regulator and directors, too

Money alone surely won’t do it: Irba needs to be a lot sharper, likewise the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Foreign investors are fans of SA bonds — a worry ...
Markets
2.
Rand holds onto gains, Tencent sets Naspers up ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets
4.
SA set to suffer the most from Trump’s Iran ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Banks and Naspers keep JSE positive ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.