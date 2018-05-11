Rand races to three-week high as dollar stumbles

The rand reached a three-week high against the dollar on Friday afternoon, helping to calm inflation concerns.

The local currency benefited from a retreat in the dollar, which hit a snag after US inflation data underwhelmed, leaving the market doubtful about whether the US Federal Reserve would be too aggressive in its interest-rate hiking cycle.

The Fed noted in its policy meeting late in April that economic data would guide its approach on future interest-rate increases.

So far, markets expect the Fed to tighten its policy a total of three times by the end of 2018. It raised rates by 25 basis points in March.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the Fed’s rate of policy normalisation was likely to continue gradually — a scenario that favoured the rand.

The rand has gained more than 2% in the past 24 hours, leaving it on track to snap a six-week losing streak.

"While the rand has faced notable losses against the dollar on the recent bout of emerging-market weakness, its relatively strong performance against many of its peers supports our broader constructive outlook on the unit," BMI Research analysts said in a note to clients.

"Even so, we are conscious of the potential downside risks and will be looking closely for signs of a more meaningful indication that downside pressure on the rand will grow."

Oil prices also pulled back slightly in the afternoon, after touching their highest level since November 2014 amid concern about supply disruption in the wake of the US’s decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.1984 to the dollar from R12.3017, R14.5774 to the euro from R14.6590 and at R16.5667 to the pound from R16.6287.

The euro was at $1.1951, from $1.1916.