Rand holds onto gains, Tencent sets Naspers up for another good day

The rand was holding onto most of Thursday’s 2% gain on Friday morning, trading at R12.32 to the dollar at 7am.

The rand strengthened from Wednesday’s R12.72 to reach R12.27 to the dollar on Thursday evening, on the news that US inflation reached a 14-month high of 2.5% in April.

This caused the dollar to weaken against most currencies as US inflation was lower than expected, reducing the chances of the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates.

The rand was at R14.68 to the euro and R16.67 to the pound.

Japanese stocks — which usually suffer when the dollar weakens — were buoyant ahead of the JSE’s opening. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was up 1% and the broader Topix index was up 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 1.36%, with Naspers’s 31%-owned Tencent gaining 1.53% to H$412.40. This points to another good day for Naspers after its share price rose 3.54% to close at R3,185.08 on Thursday.

In Sydney, BHP was up 1.07% at A$33.10 and South32 was up 1.15% at A$3.94. But on the JSE, BHP suffered from the strengthening rand on Thursday, falling 0.61% to R277. South32, however, rose 0.7% to R36.05.

Steinhoff International’s share price fell 2.4% to €0.12 in Frankfurt and 3.87% to R1.74 in Johannesburg on Thursday after it issued a process update.

It said its total outstanding external debt amounted to about €10.4bn — more than its €7.4bn market cap.

Steinhoff said in addition to the R59bn that its former chairman Christo Wiese is suing it for, shareholder GT Ferreira is suing it for about €100m and the former owners of a retail chain it bought, Tekkie Town, are suing it for €120m.