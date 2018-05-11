Rand consolidates after biggest one-day gain against dollar since mid-February

The rand stabilised at much stronger levels on Friday morning, after staging its biggest one-day gain against the dollar since mid-February when President Cyril Ramaphosa took office.

The local currency gained as much as 2% against the dollar late on Thursday, after US inflation data disappointed, sparking a sell-off in the dollar as the narrative around US rate increases turned cautious.

The US Federal Reserve noted in its policy meeting late in April that incoming data would guide its approach on future interest rate increases.

So far, markets expect the Fed to tighten its policy three times by the end of 2018.

TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the Fed’s pace of policy normalisation was likely to continue at a gradual pace, a scenario that favours the rand.

The rand has also strengthened significantly over the past 24 hours against the pound, which is battling amid disappointing economic data that has cast doubt on the chance of future interest increases.

Oil prices also pulled back slightly in early trade, after touching their highest level since November 2014 amid concern about supply disruption in the wake of the US decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal.

At 10.01am, the rand was at R12.3228 to the dollar from R12.3017, R14.6732 to the euro from R14.6590 and at R16.6649 to the pound from R16.6287.

The euro was at $1.1908, from $1.1916.