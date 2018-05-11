MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on firm note as positive sentiment returns

The JSE ended a generally positive week higher on Friday, as risk-on sentiment favoured retailers, while miners gained on the weaker dollar.

The all share closed lower on just one day of the week as renewed optimism about the prospects for higher economic growth in 2018 supported sentiment.

An upbeat research report released by Goldman Sachs on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s "New Dawn" for SA reflected stronger growth prospects for the rest of the year. According to Goldman Sachs, there was further upside to asset prices in SA due to the reform implementation of Ramaphosa’s economic policies.

"We forecast growth of 2.4% in 2018, revised higher from a prior 1.5%," the report stated.

The all share closed 0.72% higher at 58,422.90 points and the top 40 added 0.64%. General retailers rose 2.89%, the platinum index 2.18%, resources 1.56%, food and drug retailers 1.33%, and banks 1.09%. The all share ended the week 1.34% higher.

Anglo American rose 3.13% to R307.72 and BHP 2.35% to R283.50.

Naspers was 0.44% higher at R3,199.12.

Anglo American Platinum rose 2.9% to R358.68.

Standard Bank added 1.76% to R218.74.

Steinhoff International shed 8.05% to R1.60 but Shoprite rose 1.79% to R242.66.

The Dow was marginally higher at the JSE’s close, having gained 0.35%, as market volatility continued to fade. Fears of runaway inflation abated, to help send the Dow Jones industrial average higher for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday.

Apple’s massive gain since it reported strong earnings and disclosed plans to buy back an additional $100bn in shares has given some investors real optimism about the future, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The rand was at R12.2891 to the dollar from R12.3017. The local currency benefited from a retreat in the dollar, which hit a snag after US inflation data underwhelmed, leaving the market doubtful about whether the US Federal Reserve would be too aggressive in its interest-rate hiking cycle.

The benchmark R186 government bond was last bid at 8.33% from 8.38%.

The yield on US treasuries was lower, with the benchmark 10-year coming down from its recent high of 3%, indicating some flattening of the yield curve, analysts said. This meant markets were not expecting that many hikes during the course of 2018. The US 10-year was last seen at 2.9704% from 2.9613%.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 0.52% to 52,175 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,330 from Thursday’s 40,944.