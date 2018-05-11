JSE opens flat despite strong Dow and Asian showing

The JSE opened weaker on Friday in choppy trade as Naspers lost ground, while Anglo American and BHP lifted mining stocks.

Platinum stocks were higher, despite a flat metal price and marginally weaker rand.

The rand was at R12.3620 to the dollar after firming to R12.30 in overnight trade.

The Dow closed 0.8% higher on Thursday, with Apple hitting another high. Asian markets were firmer with the Nikkei 225 up 1.16% and the Hang Seng 0.95%.

Escalating trade tensions with China do not yet pose a major threat to the US economy, analysts at Capital Economics said.

"Despite the weaker first quarter we still expect the fiscal stimulus to help drive an acceleration in US GDP growth to 2.8% this year," they said.

According to Capital Economics, the US Federal Reserve was likely to hike interest rates three more times by year-end, with core inflation now on the rise.

However, they think the US economy will slow sharply from mid-2019 onwards, prompting the Fed to loosen policy in 2020.

Locally, sentiment was subdued despite an upbeat research report released by Goldman Sachs on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s "New Dawn" for SA, reflecting stronger growth prospects for the rest of the year.

According to Goldman Sachs there was further upside to asset prices in SA upon the reform implementation of Ramaphosa’s economic policies.

"We forecast growth of 2.4% in 2018, revised higher from a prior 1.5%," Goldman Sachs said.

At 9.56am the all share was off 0.06% at 57,970.70 points and the top 40 lost 0.11%. Property dropped 0.54%, industrials 0.46%, banks 0.44% and food and drug retailers 0.31%. Resources gained 1.11% and the platinum index 1.09%.

BHP rose 1.99% to R282.50 and Anglo American 1.88% to R304.

Naspers was 0.47% lower at R3,170.11. The market heavyweight had exhibited some momentum over the past few days, but remains vulnerable as Chinese internet company Tencent remains the main driver of share price sentiment. Naspers is down 8% in 2018.

Diversified industrial holdings company Remgro dropped 0.61% to R217.20.

Anglo American Platinum rose 1.55% to R353.98.

Steinhoff International lost 4.6% to R1.66 amid reports the troubled retailer was inexorably heading for bankruptcy.

Growthpoint slipped 0.32% to R27.89.

Vodacom softened 0.45% to R155.34.