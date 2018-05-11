JSE ends week on high note as retailers recover on expected strong data

After a dull start, the JSE ended Friday on a high note as retailers and mining stocks recovered following a sterling performance by the rand on the day.

Retailers fared best ahead of the release of local retail sales data next week. The market is expecting growth of 5.1% for March.

Global miners rebounded on a weaker dollar, shrugging off the stronger rand and flat platinum and gold prices.

The rand earlier firmed to R12.1803 to the dollar, its best level in three weeks, after the euro clawed back some lost ground against the dollar. It was at R12.2864 soon after the JSE’s close.

A positive opening on the Dow boosted sentiment amid mixed European markets and little direction from unchanged metal and oil prices. Brent crude was flat at $77.39 a barrel at the JSE’s close.

On Thursday, the Dow logged its sixth consecutive day of gains, the longest stretch in more than two months, rising 0.8% on the day. A positive close on Friday would make for the longest winning streak since the one that ended the week of November 8, 2017, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The Dow is flat for the year but 2.39% higher so far this month. The JSE all share is down 1.82% for the year. It hit its highest level on record on January 26 when the all share closed at 61,776.70 points.

Old Mutual portfolio manager Graham Tucker said the local market still faced many challenges, while the outlook for global economies remained strong. "We have seen some local market-friendly developments of late, among others the vote of confidence given by ratings agency Moody’s."

The rand remains a crucial factor, with a weaker currency favouring miners and rand hedges, and a stronger one boosting local retail, banking and property stocks. Tucker said the positive view was to some extent already reflected in asset prices, but the rand was simply too strong in the first quarter. "Some weakness was to be expected."

The JSE opened weaker on Friday in choppy trade as Naspers lost ground, while Anglo American and BHP lifted mining stocks. Platinum stocks were higher, despite a flat metal price and marginally weaker rand.

This trend gathered momentum through the day. However, market heavyweight Naspers struggled to find direction, closing slightly higher. Steinhoff International plunged to new lows.

The all share closed 0.72% higher at 58,422.90 points and the top 40 added 0.64%. General retailers rose 2.89%, the platinum index 2.18%, resources 1.56%, food and drug retailers 1.33% and banks 1.09%.

The all share ended the week 1.34% higher.

Anglo American rose 3.13% to R307.72 and BHP 2.35% to R283.50.

Naspers was 0.44% higher at R3,199.12.

Anglo American Platinum rose 2.9% to R358.68.

Standard Bank added 1.76% to R218.74.

Steinhoff International shed 8.05% to R1.60 but Shoprite rose 1.79% to R242.66.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 0.52% to 52,175 points. It ended the week 1.73% up. The number of contracts traded was 19,330 from Thursday’s 40,944.