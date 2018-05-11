Gold is hardly changed as dollar holds below its 2018 highs

Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady in early trade on Friday, as the dollar held below its 2018 highs against a basket of currencies after softer than expected US inflation data.

Spot gold was steady at $1,321.93/oz at 1am GMT, after rising to the highest since end-April at $1,322.76 in the previous session.

US gold futures for June delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,322.10/oz.

The dollar index hovered below a four-and-a-half month high of 93.416 hit earlier this week, after US consumer prices rose less than expected in April, prompting traders to pare bets that higher inflation would lead to faster US rate hikes.

US interest rates futures rose on Thursday even as a smaller than expected increase in the US consumer price index (CPI) in April did not alter traders’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will mostly likely raise key borrowing costs in June.

The Bank of England (BoE) held interest rates steady on Thursday and said it wanted to be sure the economy was recovering from a slow start to the year before it raised borrowing costs again.

Interest rates were unlikely to move dramatically in the coming years, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Philip Lane said on Thursday.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank could debate conditions for exiting from ultra-easy policy if prospects for achieving its inflation target improve, reminding markets his radical stimulus programme will not last forever.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had high hopes of "doing something very meaningful" to curtail North Korea’s nuclear ambitions at a summit in Singapore in June, after Pyongyang smoothed the way for talks by freeing three American prisoners.

Randgold Resources reported a 24% quarter-on-quarter fall in profit on Thursday after labour strikes at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast hit production and raised costs

Reuters