Asian shares rally as risk appetite returns to markets

Sydney — Asian shares rallied on Friday as risk appetite got a boost from soft US inflation, helping alleviate the worry over faster rate increases by the Federal Reserve, while investors also cheered US-North Korean steps to further ease tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Thursday’s slower than expected April consumer price rises followed payrolls data last week that pointed to sluggish wage growth.

The two data sets meant "inflation may be rising but not so rapidly that the Fed would have to take aggressive actions to keep the economy from overheating", said James McGlew, analyst at Perth-based stock broker Argonaut.

The recent shakeout in markets, partly stoked by China-US trade tension, has also eased off, while money managers expect the relatively low global rates that fuelled the Goldilocks boom in stock markets in 2017 to remain in place for some time.

"While inflation is continuing to trend up, it’s only happening slowly. So Goldilocks continues," Shane Oliver, chief investment manager at AMP, said in a note.

Indeed, a key measure of expected market swings, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) has fallen very close to levels last seen in early January when stock markets were buoyant.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9% to near three-week highs with broad-based gains across all sectors.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1% while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.4%. Chinese shares gave up early gains to be marginally lower.

On Wall Street, the Dow rose 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89% and the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, surging past key resistance of 2,717 points.