Asian shares rally as risk appetite returns to markets
Equities rise as sentiment turns risk-on in the wake of soft US inflation, which helped to ease worry over faster US rate hikes
Sydney — Asian shares rallied on Friday as risk appetite got a boost from soft US inflation, helping alleviate the worry over faster rate increases by the Federal Reserve, while investors also cheered US-North Korean steps to further ease tension on the Korean Peninsula.
Thursday’s slower than expected April consumer price rises followed payrolls data last week that pointed to sluggish wage growth.
The two data sets meant "inflation may be rising but not so rapidly that the Fed would have to take aggressive actions to keep the economy from overheating", said James McGlew, analyst at Perth-based stock broker Argonaut.
The recent shakeout in markets, partly stoked by China-US trade tension, has also eased off, while money managers expect the relatively low global rates that fuelled the Goldilocks boom in stock markets in 2017 to remain in place for some time.
"While inflation is continuing to trend up, it’s only happening slowly. So Goldilocks continues," Shane Oliver, chief investment manager at AMP, said in a note.
Indeed, a key measure of expected market swings, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) has fallen very close to levels last seen in early January when stock markets were buoyant.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9% to near three-week highs with broad-based gains across all sectors.
Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1% while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.4%. Chinese shares gave up early gains to be marginally lower.
On Wall Street, the Dow rose 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89% and the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, surging past key resistance of 2,717 points.
Geopolitics
Investors also appeared to welcome continued moves between the US and North Korea to reduce tension in the region.
US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June amid high hopes of "doing something very meaningful" to curtail Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.
The concern remains around US-China trade skirmishes and rising tension in the Middle East, although analysts say the June 12 US-Korea summit will ensure the trade war rhetoric takes a back-seat for now.
"Trump still needs President Xi [Jinping] and China’s support in dealing with North Korea and this will be his priority in the short term," economists at JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients.
"Once the meeting is finished, trade may return to the fore."
The US and China locked horns over import tariffs earlier in 2018 after Trump first announced hefty duties on Chinese goods, provoking a tit-for-tat response from Beijing.
"It is notable that in line with this view, the US has extended hearings over China tariffs, drawing out the process," they added.
Currency markets were largely muted during Asian trading.
The dollar index was up 0.1% after falling the most since late March in overnight trade.
Investors trimmed their expectations for four Fed rate hikes after inflation data showed US price pressures remained weak.
The Fed has already raised rates once this year and is widely expected to go two more times in 2018.
The British pound inched above a four-month low of $1.3457 touched on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) held key borrowing costs. It was last at $1.3525.
The recent slowing in price growth in major economies has boosted the expectation that most central banks except the Fed will continue their massive bond-buying programmes to keep policy stimulatory.
The euro was barely changed at $1.1911. The Japanese yen was a tad weaker at ¥109.45 to the dollar.
Malaysian markets were closed Friday but its newly appointed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad emerged with key election pledges including repealing an unpopular goods and services tax and restoring a petrol subsidy.
Ratings agency Moody’s said some campaign promises would be "credit negative" for Malaysia.
Such concerns pushed up the cost of insuring against a Malaysia default, with the country’s five-year credit default swap price at its highest since early June 2017 at 95.090 basis points.
In commodities markets, spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,319.33/oz.
Oil prices eased but stayed near multi-year peaks amid supply concerns after Trump withdrew from an Iranian nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions.
US crude futures were last down 10c at $71.26 a barrel. Brent crude futures fell 18c to $77.29 a barrel, after hitting $78 earlier in the day, their highest since November 2014.
Reuters
