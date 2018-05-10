WATCH: Stock picks — AB InBev and Disney

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments chose Anheuser-Busch InBev as his stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Walt Disney.

AB InBev released its results on Wednesday. McCurrie said the results were “on the upside and show that the company is very stable”.

The stock is also in line with McCurrie’s theme of having a couple of rand hedge shares in your portfolio.

“Volume in sales were down but because they sell premium brands, their turnover was up and the cost savings that they promised are also starting to come through,” he said.

Shapiro said that although Disney was a much broader company than just movies, “it’s quite staggering how they keep releasing new blockbusters, the latest being Avengers: Infinity War. They also recently announced their plans to acquire 21st Century Fox for $52.4bn in stock.”