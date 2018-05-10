Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — AB InBev and Disney

10 May 2018 - 10:01 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments chose Anheuser-Busch InBev as his stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Walt Disney.

AB InBev released its results on Wednesday. McCurrie said the results were “on the upside and show that the company is very stable”.

The stock is also in line with McCurrie’s theme of having a couple of rand hedge shares in your portfolio.

“Volume in sales were down but because they sell premium brands, their turnover was up and the cost savings that they promised are also starting to come through,” he said.

Shapiro said that although Disney was a much broader company than just movies, “it’s quite staggering how they keep releasing new blockbusters, the latest being Avengers: Infinity War. They also recently announced their plans to acquire 21st Century Fox for $52.4bn in stock.”

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about Anheuser-Busch InBev and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities discusses Walt Disney

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Approaching football World Cup prompts AB InBev to spend on building brands

AB InBev says it has planned World Cup promotions for Budweiser in Argentina and in Nigeria, where it started selling the brand in March
Companies
1 day ago

Insurance: The traditional, fresh and in between

New developments in technology and other factors have made digital cover possible, but the old way is still popular
Money & Investing
6 hours ago

AB InBev jumps 3% in intraday trading on improved growth prospects

 The share price has fallen more than 25% since the SABMiller merger
Companies
1 day ago

‘Black Panther’ pounces on box-office records

Superhero movie packs entertainment with political punch
Business
2 months ago

The most visible brands on social media

According to Brandwatch’s 2018 'Brand Visibility Report', Adidas has the most-shared logo of any brand on social media
News & Insights
2 days ago

Netflix’s original content attracts 7.4-million new clients in the first quarter

Shares of Netflix jumped more than 7% in after-hours trading on Monday; the stock is the top performer on the S&P 500 this year, gaining more ...
Companies
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA set to suffer the most from Trump’s Iran ...
Markets
2.
JSE may rise with oil on Thursday
Markets
3.
Donald Trump’s Iran move good news for Sasol, bad ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks firmer global markets, ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.