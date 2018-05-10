The dollar and US bond yields slide on soft US inflation figures

New York — The dollar slid and US government debt yields fell on Thursday as a modest rise in consumer prices in April dampened expectations that faster inflation could lead the US Federal Reserve to boost interest rates more than expected in 2018.

The US labour department said its consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% last month, less than forecasts for 0.3%, as a moderation in healthcare prices offset increases in the cost of petrol and rental accommodations.

The dollar fell against the euro, the yen and a basket of other major currencies, while the Mexican peso and Brazilian real jumped about 1% on the news.

Benchmark 10-year US treasury notes rose 8/32 in price to push yields down to 2.964% after breaching 3% on Wednesday.

"Inflation is going to rise in year-on-year terms over the summer, but the rise remains moderate rather than sharp," said Eric Winograd, senior economist at AllianceBernstein.

The soft read on inflation should give the Fed comfort that their gradual approach to raising rates is the correct one and ease market concerns, he said. "I view today’s number as a slight positive for risk assets in the near term."

MSCI’s broad gauge of global equity markets rose 0.51% and turned positive for the year as it hit three-weeks highs. Chinese internet giant Tencent, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook led the index’s advance, while the US technology sector lifted Wall Street.

Emerging-market stocks rose 1.26%, while Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and the Nikkei in Tokyo both closed higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares fell 0.25%, but shares in London, Germany and France were higher.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.43 points, or 0.63%, to 24,696.97. The S&P 500 gained 15.07 points, or 0.56%, to 2,712.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.80 points, or 0.62%, to 7,385.70.

Oil prices were in flux and gave up earlier gains as investors took profit on a rally triggered by the potential disruption to crude flows from major exporter Iran in the face of US sanctions. The US said on Tuesday it plans to impose new sanctions against Iran after abandoning an agreement reached in late 2015 that curbed Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for removal of US and European sanctions.

Brent crude futures were down 0.08% at $77.13 a barrel, after hitting $78 earlier in the day, their highest since November 2014. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were last up just 0.04% at $71.18.

Reuters