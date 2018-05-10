Rand stages comeback in line with global markets

The rand staged a relatively strong comeback on Thursday morning, as the momentum in the dollar abated before the release of key US inflation data in the afternoon.

Economists expect inflation to have risen at an annual rate of 2.5% in April, which is above the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target range, from 2.4% in March.

The yield on the benchmark US paper also struggled to rise over the symbolic 3% handle, weighing on the dollar to the benefit of other currencies.

The rand has been at the mercy of the resurgent dollar of late, a scenario that stirred inflation concerns.

Though faring better on the day at R12.47/$, it was still a long way off the R11.51/$ it touched late in February at the peak of the so-called Ramaphoria.

The situation coincided with higher oil prices, which potentially closes the window for the South African Reserve Bank cut interest rates later in 2018, as some economists had initially anticipated.

Brent crude flirted with $78 per barrel for the first time since late 2014 amid concerns about potential disruption in oil supplies, after the US pulled out of the international Iran nuclear deal.

"There’s potential for prices to push through $80 per barrel in the short term, but this hinges on Europe and Iran’s stance on the nuclear deal as well as any secondary penalties imposed by the US," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Mpho Tsebe said.

At 10.29am, the rand was at R12.4672 to the dollar from R12.5610, R14.7905 to the euro from R14.8872 and at R16.8705 to the pound from R17.0125.

The euro was at $1.1864, from $1.1852.