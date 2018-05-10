Oil slips on profit-taking as Iran sanctions threat triggers rally

New York — Crude prices slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as investors took profit on a rally triggered by potential disruption to oil flows from major exporter Iran in the face of US sanctions.

Losses, however, were limited as the market contended with concerns about Venezuela’s crude production slipping further and with bullish drawdowns in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures fell 8c to $77.13 a barrel by 6.01pm GMT, having risen earlier in the day to $78, their highest since November 2014. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1c at $71.13.

The US said on Tuesday that it plans to impose new sanctions against Iran after abandoning an agreement reached in late 2015 that curbed Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for removal of US and European sanctions.

"As we digest the news of the withdrawal from the nuclear accord, I think it’s beginning to set in that there’s a six-month lag before things begin to affect supply," said Gene McGillian, vice-president of research at Tradition Energy. "Overall, the market still looks poised for higher levels."

US crude inventories continue to lend support to the market, McGillian said. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a larger-than-expected draw on Wednesday.

Brent crude could return to $100 a barrel next year, or even sooner, Bank of America said, due to the ongoing collapse of Venezuelan output and risks to Iranian crude exports. The bank also lifted its average Brent forecast to $70 for this year and $75 in 2019.

Oil prices were still on track for their fourth consecutive quarterly gain, the longest such stretch for more than 10 years, boosted largely in the past month by fears of disruption in supplies from Iran, which pumps about 4% of the world’s oil and exports about 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Europe, and about 1.8-million bpd to Asia. Sales to Europe are seen by analysts as the more likely to be reduced by the sanctions.

Analysts had little hope that opposition to the US action would prevent sanctions from going ahead. European allies have said they remain committed to maintaining the nuclear deal, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterating her support of the accord Thursday.

"Europe and China will not fight against the US sanctions. They will grumble and accept it. There is no one who will realistically choose Iran over the US," said energy consultancy FGE.

"We believe the previous 1-million-bpd limit for exports [imposed during previous sanctions] will be re-imposed. As before, it may take several rounds of reductions to reach target levels," FGE’s founder and chair Fereidun Fesharaki wrote in a note.

Even without disruption to Iran’s crude flows, the balance between supply and demand in the oil market has been tightening steadily, especially in Asia, with top exporter Saudi Arabia and number one producer Russia having led efforts since 2017 to cap output to prop up prices.

Saudi Arabia is ready to offset any supply shortage but it will not act alone to fill the gap, an oil cartel Opec source familiar with the kingdom’s oil thinking said on Wednesday. Opec, however, is in no hurry to decide whether to pump more oil to make up for an expected drop in exports from Iran, four sources familiar with the issue said, saying any loss in supply would take time.

"What the full impact on Iranian flows will be is still difficult to estimate," said PetroMatrix strategist Olivier Jakob. "One thing that has changed, and which I think is clearly a new development, is that it seems to me that the White House administration has really pushed Saudi Arabia to do something about price and to put supply back into the market to make sure prices do not run up ... before [when sanctions were last in place] Saudi Arabia was driving its own oil policy."

One factor that could partially mitigate any shortfall from Iran is soaring US oil output. On Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for US output in its monthly report to 12-million bpd late next year. The agency has raised its forecasts every month since last August.

This would make the US the world’s largest producer, ahead of both Russia and Saudi Arabia.

