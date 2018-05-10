Oil set for its largest weekly increase in a month

London — The oil price rose on Thursday and was set for its largest weekly increase in a month, as the market prepared for potential disruption to crude flows from major exporter Iran in the face of US sanctions.

The US plans to impose new sanctions against Iran, which produces about 4% of global oil supplies, after abandoning an agreement reached in late 2015 that curbed Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for removing US-Europe sanctions.

Brent crude futures were up 29 US cents at $77.50 a barrel by 9.33am GMT, having gained 3.5% so far this week, the largest weekly increase since mid-April.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 42c at $71.56 a barrel.

The oil price is at its highest since late 2014 and is on track for its fourth consecutive quarterly gain, the longest such stretch for over 10 years.

Analysts had little hope that opposition to the US action would prevent sanctions from going ahead.

"Europe and China will not fight against the US sanctions. They will grumble and accept it. There is no one who will realistically choose Iran over the US," said energy consultancy FGE.

"We believe the previous 1-million barrels per day limit for exports (imposed during previous sanctions) will be reimposed. As before, it may take several rounds of reductions to reach target levels," FGE’s founder and chairman Fereidun Fesharaki wrote in a note.

Even without disruption to Iran’s crude flows, the balance between supply and demand in the oil market has been tightening steadily, especially in Asia, and as top exporter Saudi Arabia and number one producer Russia have led efforts since 2017 to withhold oil supplies to prop up prices.

Saudi Arabia is monitoring the effect of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal on oil supplies, and is ready to offset any shortage, but it will not act alone to fill the gap, an Opec source familiar with Saudi Arabia’s oil thinking said on Wednesday.

"What the full impact on Iranian flows will be is still difficult to estimate," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

"One thing that has changed and which I think is clearly a new development is that it seems to me that the White House administration has really pushed Saudi Arabia to do something about price and to put supply back into the market." One factor that could partially mitigate any shortfall from Iran is soaring US oil output.

On Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for US output in its monthly report to 12-million barrels per day late in 2019. The agency has raised its forecasts every month since last August.

This would make the US the world’s largest producer, ahead of both Russia and Saudi Arabia.

