Markets

Market data - May 10 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

10 May 2018 - 20:05
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Market data - May 9 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
13 hours ago

Market data - May 8 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

Market data - May 7 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA set to suffer the most from Trump’s Iran ...
Markets
2.
Rand stages comeback in line with global markets
Markets
3.
MARKETS ANALYSIS: How Trump’s Iran move has ...
Markets
4.
Foreign investors are fans of SA bonds — a worry ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.