Market data - May 10 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
‘The Chinese have been in Iran for the past 30 years. They have the contacts, the guys on the ground, the links to the local banks’
Herman Mashaba has asked the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors to help recoup the city’s outstanding money
The Eastern Cape premier says the province’s ANC chairman, Oscar Mabuyane, is now the MEC of economic development‚ environmental affairs and tourism
Melrose Arch says it’s glad to be rid of the company as a tenant as it threatened its reputation, which Trillian denies
In the first quarter, manufacturing and mining production decreased by 1.6% and 3.4%, respectively
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has undertaken to consult business, labour and other stakeholders on the government plan for SA’s energy mix
Donald Trump credits his ‘maximum pressure’ campaign for drawing North Korea to the negotiating table'
The Mercedes driver faces a battle as Sebastian Vettel jostles for the number one slot at the Spanish Grand Prix
Lerato Matebese drives the third-generation Bentley Continental GT through the winding roads of Kitzbühel, Austria
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.