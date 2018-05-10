JSE may rise with oil on Thursday

Oil prices were at levels last seen in 2014 on Thursday morning on supply fears following US President Donald Trump’s decision to tighten sanctions against Iran.

Brent was up 0.5% at $77.73 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 0.5% at $71.66 a barrel.

Rising oil prices lifted BHP’s share price 1.62% to A$32.71 in Sydney ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning, helping the ASX 200 index rise 0.28%.

BHP closed 2.72% higher at R278.69 on the JSE on Wednesday.

Standard Bank’s WTI price tracking exchange-traded note gained 1.15% to R12.33, but Sasol failed to get a lift from rising oil prices, falling 4c to R446.27 on Wednesday.

The rand was trading at R12.56 to the dollar, R14.92 to the euro and R17.05 to the pound at 7am.

The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce an interest rate decision at 1pm South African time. The UK’s central bank is expected to keep its interest rate unchanged at 0.5% and its quantitative easing level at £435bn.

Rising oil prices, along with a weakening rand, were likely to translate into a 75c/litre petrol increase in June, Investec Bank economist Annabel Bishop said in a note e-mailed on Wednesday.

This will follow April’s 72c/litre, and May’s 49c/litre increases.

Allied Electronics (Altron) said on April 12 that it expected to report on Thursday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February rose between 57% and 77% from the previous year’s 70.9c.

It reported its subsidiaries Powertech, Altech Multimedia and Altech Autopage as discontinued operations.

Its HEPS for continuing operations grew a more modest 14%-19%, the company said in its trading statement.

"A combination of the disposal of loss-making operations and improved performance out of the remaining discontinued businesses has resulted in the material improvement in both earnings per share and headline earnings per share when compared to the prior year," Altron said.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release March’s mining production and sales figures at 11.30am, and March’s manufacturing production and sales figures at 1pm.

Investec Bank economist Lara Hodes forecasts mining production to have contracted by about 4% in March after growing 3.1% in February.

She expects manufacturing output growth to have slowed to about 0.3% from February’s 0.6%.

"Although advance indications provided by March’s purchasing managers index (PMI) release, suggest that business activity waned in March, the Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER’s) manufacturing business confidence survey for the first quarter of 2018 reached its highest level since the fourth quarter of 2014," Hodes wrote in her weekly economics note.