JSE closes higher on Naspers as miners and retailers retreat

A strong performance from Naspers kept the JSE marginally in positive territory on Thursday as retailers and miners retreated, while banks and financials gained on a firmer rand.

Rand hedges were sharply lower on a smart turnaround in the rand.

Naspers closed more than 3% higher, amid market interest created by the company’s new cash pile of about R151bn, following the sale of its stake in Flipkart to Walmart. The company said the cash will be used to reinforce its balance sheet and will be invested over time to accelerate the growth of Naspers’s classifieds, online food delivery, and fintech businesses globally.

The local market benefited from a positive opening on the Dow, gaining 0.64%, with European markets also higher. "We are back in a risk-on environment, as global markets, for the most part, trade in positive territory, taking their lead from more upbeat US equity markets," said IG market analyst Shaun Murison.

Murison said Naspers was buoyed by a stronger performance by Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers owns 31.2%. The sale of Flipkart would also "prop up the group’s balance sheet".

He said local mining and manufacturing data reported in the day, was not inspiring. "Manufacturing production data for March was less disappointing than mining, although neither were pleasing, with an annual 1.3% contraction reported for the month."

Mining production fell by an annual 8.4% in March, after increasing by 2% in February. This was well below consensus expectations of a 3.8% drop. Most miners ended the day in negative territory on the firmer rand.

Retailers were affected by reduced growth prospects for the rest of the year, following the disappointing economic data. The day’s data suggested that GDP growth faltered in the first quarter, analysts at Capital Economics said. "However, economic growth will likely accelerate over the course of 2018 as a whole."

Platinum and gold prices were higher, but stocks in the sectors fell on the local currency’s gains. Platinum was up 0.7% to $920 an ounce at the JSE’s close, while gold had gained 0.44% to $1,318.

The all share closed 0.16% higher at 58,005.60 and the top 40 gained 0.42%. Banks rose 1.05%, financials 0.4%, and industrials 0.3%. The platinum index fell 3.6%, gold 2.82%, general retailers 2.59%, and food and drug retailers 2.12%.

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev lost 4.82% to R1,173.78 and British American Tobacco 2.07% to R648.05.

Naspers gained 3.54% to R3,185.08. Impala Platinum slumped 6.07% to R18.25. Nedbank jumped 2.27% to R307.

Steinhoff International lost 3.87% to R1.74 after the group said impairments would likely be higher than the €6bn announced in December.

MTN shed 0.52% to R123.58.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 0.74% to 52,025 points. The number of contracts traded was 40,944 from Wednesday’s 35,565.