Gold holds steady in face of firm dollar

Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Thursday as the dollar held firm near its 2018 peak on strong US bond yields, with investors also keeping an eye out for any further impact from US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,313.94/oz by 3.59am GMT.

US gold futures for June delivery were 0.1% higher at $1,314.10/oz.

"This time around I think the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East added some safe-haven appeal to gold," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

"A lot of counteracting forces are playing against gold so that’s why it’s trading in a very tight range," Lau said.

A firm dollar and rising US treasury yields were capping upside, she said.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday with energy shares leading the way as crude oil prices bolted higher after US President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap the nuclear deal with Iran.

Dismayed European allies sought on Wednesday to salvage the deal with Iran after Trump ordered sanctions be re-imposed on Tehran.

The dollar held firm on Thursday after the 10-year US bond yield rose back to the psychologically important 3% mark and investors looked to US consumer price (CPI) data due later to show a acceleration in inflation. The US CPI data will also be scoured for outlook on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike path after weaker than expected data in early May did little to dampen the expectation of a June interest rate hike. Higher US rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, adding pressure on greenback-denominated, non-yielding gold.

Elsewhere, investors are pushing back the expectation for a rise in eurozone interest rates further into 2019 against a backdrop of soft economic data and disappointing inflation numbers, money market pricing suggested.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14% to 862.95 tonnes on Wednesday.

Spot gold looked neutral in a range of $1,302/oz-$1,317/oz, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Meanwhile, in other precious metals, silver was 0.1% higher at $16.50/oz, after hitting a two-week high at $16.62 in the previous session.

Platinum gained 0.3% to $912.50/oz while palladium rose 0.1% to $976.30.

