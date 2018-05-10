Foreign investors are fans of SA bonds — a worry for policy makers

Foreign investors just can’t resist South African bonds — and that should worry policy makers.

Non-resident holdings of the country’s debt climbed to 43% in March from 41% at the end of December, according to National Treasury data. That’s almost double the emerging-market average, according to Goldman Sachs figures.

When it comes to fixed-rate securities, which constitute 82% of SA’s R1.76-trillion of government bonds, the proportion of foreign ownership is 51%.

"At 30% it would be a concern," said Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. "At 50% it’s a dominant concern. That level of holding does make us very vulnerable if there is an increase in risk aversion. It makes us extra vulnerable to a rating downgrade, if we are ultimately excluded from certain bond indices."

SA needs the money: it relies on portfolio flows to finance a persistent current-account deficit. What international investors get in return are bonds yields that are among the highest in investment-rated developing nations. But any risk event could turn those inflows into outflows, as this week’s sell-off in the nation’s bonds showed.

Non-residents sold a net R7.3bn of South African bonds on Wednesday, the most since September 2011. That brought outflows this week to R12.4bn and cut purchases this year to just R4.6bn, according to JSE numbers. Capital flows into SA will probably slow this year, with bond-buying showing the biggest decline, the Institute of International Finance said in a report published on Wednesday.

Forced sales

SA’s local-currency debt escaped a downgrade to junk when Moody’s Investors Service affirmed its Baa3 assessment in March. A cut to sub-investment would see the bonds excluded from gauges including the Citigroup World Government Bond Index, sparking forced sales of as much as $15bn, according to estimates by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Treasury didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s e-mailed request for comment.

The high level of foreign holdings — which surged from just 10% a little more than a decade ago — is partly a function of SA’s sophisticated markets, according to Charles Robertson, the London-based global chief economist at Renaissance Capital. The presence of domestic pension and mutual funds, which oversee assets roughly the size of the country’s GDP, means there is always a local bid for bonds, he said.

"That means the market is liquid and therefore safer for foreign investors," Robertson said. "Yes, SA has to pay attention to market sentiment, but that applies to local as well as foreign investors."

There’s not much the country can do to limit portfolio-flow volatility, Lings said. Brazil tried, and failed, to stabilise its market during the taper tantrum of 2013 by imposing taxes on money flows.

What’s needed, Lings said, is a more stable investment mix including a far larger proportion of foreign direct investment. But for that, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government would have to improve policy certainty and find ways of stimulating the economy, which is forecast to grow at just 2% this year and the next.

"In SA, we have gone through a long phase of inflows, but that will change," Lings said. "We’re not in a position to say we don’t want these flows. We need them to keep the cost of finance acceptable. But I would like to see us trying to diversify those investment sources."

