Bonds track firmer rand ahead of spate of data releases

South African government bonds were firmer on Thursday morning, in line with the rand, as emerging-market currencies recouped recent losses ahead of risk events.

US consumer data at 2.30pm local time is the major market event, following on a weaker than expected US producer price inflation print on Wednesday.

Investors will scrutinise the data in order to gauge how fast the US Federal Reserve will normalise monetary policy, but ahead of this, the Bank of England is expected make an interest-rate decision.

"We can expect the local bond market to trade on the back foot ahead of this afternoon’s US consumer price inflation print," Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Michelle Wohlberg said. Longer-dated local bonds were beginning to look attractive once again, and interest from investors should return once global volatility subsided.

Locally, both mining and manufacturing data are due, but analysts expect the rand to be largely range-bound pending the international data releases.

The price of Brent crude is also being closely watched, creeping towards $78 a barrel on Thursday morning, following Israeli military strikes in Syria overnight.

At 10am, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.405% from 8.445%, its worst level in three months; and the R207 at 7.240% from 7.285%. The rand was at R12.4856 to the dollar from R12.561.

The bid on the US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.994% from 2.9773%.

Brent crude was 0.49% higher at $77.747 a barrel, having earlier reached $77.927.