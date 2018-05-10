Bonds firm on stronger rand as US inflation comes in as expected

South African government bonds were firmer on Thursday afternoon on a stronger rand after US inflation came in as expected.

The annual inflation rate in the US edged up to 2.5% in April from 2.4% in March, matching market expectations. It was the highest rate since February 2017. Core inflation was flat at 2.1%, Trading Economics said.

Local bonds immediately firmed on a weaker dollar, with the rand hitting R12.3202 to the greenback, its best level since the end of April. The euro was at $1.1906 from $1.1852.

Local bonds also found support from the decision by the Bank of England (BoE) to keep rates unchanged, as expected. The pound weakened in response, despite the BoE remaining resolute on hiking rates should the UK economy pick up.

"Even though it toned down the language somewhat, the monetary policy committee continued to signal ongoing tightening in line with current market expectations of about one hike per year," Barclays Research analysts said.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.37% from 8.445% and the R207 at 7.23% from 7.285%. The rand was at R12.3231 to the dollar from R12.561.

Some of the concern over the local bond market, which included lacklustre GDP growth and a rising public-debt burden, had been alleviated with the recent political changes and action with regards to state-owned enterprises, said Futuregrowth bond analyst Wikus Furstenberg. "However, it would irresponsible to ignore fiscal execution risk. As a result our investment strategy remains defensive."

The benchmark US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.964% from 3.0046%.