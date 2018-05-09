World stocks steady as oil and dollar soars as US dumps Iran nuclear deal

"There is still an interim period before sanctions kick in, and other signatories and Iran want to keep the deal going, so there is a period where things could be hammered out," said Benjamin Schroeder, rates strategist at ING. "But I would have expected a bit of a safe-haven bid this morning," he added, referring to bonds.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was flat in percentage terms and continued to trade in a narrow range. The pan-European Stoxx 600, meanwhile, rose 0.2% as oil majors gained and earnings from Siemens and Imperial Brands dominated the market action.

"In the very short term, it looks as if the impact of heightened geopolitical worries was limited to oil markets. But that is not the end of the story," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "US sanctions could affect various industries. And tensions between Iran and Israel look set to intensify. Those will begin to cap share prices."

The reaction in Asian markets was more pronounced as renewed US sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for many companies that have deals with Iran. Trump’s move is also seen as likely to worsen already tense relations between Iran and US allies in the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4%.

Iran, the third-biggest producer in Opec, produces about 3.8-million barrels per day (bpd), or about 4% of the world’s oil supplies. The US treasury said it will re-impose a wide array of Iran-related sanctions after the expiry of 90-and 180-day wind-down periods, including those aimed at Iran’s oil sector and transactions with its central bank.

Dollar steams ahead

The rise in US treasury yields helped fuel the dollar’s rally, with the greenback trading at a fresh high for 2018. The dollar’s index against a basket of major currencies was last up at 93.264, and has risen 1.2% so far this year.

Souring risk sentiment is hitting emerging markets, which have been clobbered in recent weeks by concerns about capital outflows, as the prospect of higher US interest rates lures investors back to US bonds rather than riskier assets.

Countries with high perceived political risks, such as Brazil and Turkey, were among the worst hit. The Brazilian real hit a near two-year low and the Turkish lira reached a record low. Since the start of this week, those currencies are both down about 1%. The Indonesian rupiah hit a two-and-a-half-year low, and has slid 1% this week.

Among major currencies, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit an 11-month low of $0.74130 and last stood at $0.74315.

The euro continued to slide to a fresh four-and-a-half-month low of $1.1821 and last stood at $1.1841, having declined more than 4% in the past three weeks. The currency was hit by increasing prospects of another election in Italy as the political impasse there has continued since early March’s inconclusive ballot.

The pound stood at $1.3538, near a four-month low of $1.3482 touched on Tuesday.

The dollar rose 0.5% to ¥109.70, edging near its three-month high of ¥110.02 touched last week.

Reuters