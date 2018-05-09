World stocks gain and oil soars on Trump’s exit from the Iran nuclear deal

New York — Crude oil prices rose to three-and-a-half-year highs on Wednesday following US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from a nuclear deal with Iran, a move that helped lift equity markets as ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil majors rallied.

Contracts for Brent, the global crude benchmark, and for the US benchmark jumped almost 3% to highs last seen in November 2014 after Trump abandoned the deal and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against Iran on Tuesday . Trump’s move raises the risk of conflict in the Middle East and casts uncertainty over oil supplies in an already tight market.

US crude rose $1.95 to $71.01 per barrel and Brent was last at $77.09, up $2.24.

The energy sector in equity markets rallied, helping lift European stocks, a gauge of world equity performance and the broad US market on Wall Street.

"It’s the clear leader today. It’s overwhelming almost all the other sectors in terms of its impact on today’s market action," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

ExxonMobil rose 1.65%, Chevron gained 1.36%, Royal Dutch Shell rose 3.38% and BP 3.92%. While crude oil prices have rallied over the past 12 months, energy stocks have basically gone nowhere, which is helping their gains on Wednesday, Arone said. "Now we’re starting to see that gap close, so this could be a bit of a short-term rally for the energy sector."

MSCI’s gauge of equity performance in 47 countries gained 0.25%, with ExxonMobil and BP the second and third largest contributors. Energy added the most points to the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of regional stocks, rising 0.65% with Royal Dutch Shell and BP leading shares higher.

On Wall Street, stocks traded higher to mixed, but the S&P energy sector gained 2.1%, led by ExxonMobil.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.19 points, or 0.04%, to 24,370.4. the S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.25%, to 2,678.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.72 points, or 0.09%, to 7,273.62.

Equities have traded in a range recently on concerns about US-China trade negotiations, a disparate view by the US Federal Reserve and investors over inflation and the economy, and the notion that earnings and growth have peaked, Arone said. "Those things certainly have the market in a bit of a sideways pattern."

The dollar fell from its strongest levels in 2018 against a basket of currencies due to mild profit-taking, but the greenback was expected to resume its rise due to solid US economic growth and further monetary tightening by the Fed. The weaker dollar stemmed from a bounce in the euro, which hit a fresh low for the year in early trading before paring gains.

"There’s a little exhaustion with the long-dollar trade, but I don’t think we’ve reached the end of it yet," said Ilya Gofshteyn, FX and global macro-strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.

The dollar index fell 0.09%, with the euro down 0.03% to $1.1859. The Japanese yen weakened 0.53% against the dollar at ¥109.72.

US government bond yields fell across maturities as demand for safe-haven assets increased after Trump’s Iran announcement. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 8/32 in price, pushing their yield up to 2.9986%. In Europe, the gap between Italian and German borrowing costs hit its widest in nearly six weeks on the possibility that a coalition of Italian anti-establishment parties would come to power.

The Italy/Germany 10-year government bond yield spread widened five basis points immediately after news that Five Star and the League had said they were holding last-minute talks to try to clinch a coalition deal.

The spread widened to 132.7 basis points, its widest since March 29.

Reuters